Plein Air Open Painting

press release: Friends of Stewart Park announce their 3rd Annual Plein Air (open air) painting event, Saturday, October 5, 9am-12noon. Artists from the region, including Doug Haynes, John Ribble and students Sarah Gerg and DeDee DeForest, Dave Williams and Aimee Gauger, will be painting in various settings in the park, as well as providing demonstrations in the Park Shelter (gouache technique with oil pastels at 9:30, painting with watercolors at 10:30). Art supplies will be provided so that young and old can experiment with out door painting. Carolyn White, organizer of the event for the third year, says, “All are welcome. This is a family event. It is the same weekend as the Fall Village Vintage Market, so if you are planning to be out and about on Saturday, come down to the Stewart Park shelter in the morning and get inspired”.

The artists are remarkable in their experience, John Ribble and Lee Dorscheid for over 25 years each, and teaching and exhibition record, for example Doug Haynes work is in the Chazen collection. The high school National Arts Honor Society students, and teacher Anna King, will act as hosts for the artists. Apple cider and donuts will be available for refreshment. Set your GPS for 3106 County Rd JG, 1/4 mile north of Mount Horeb. For more information, seek out the Friends of Stewart Park Mount Horeb Facebook page or contact Carolyn White 608 437 4371.