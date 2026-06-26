× Expand courtesy Marian Maciej-Hiner/Plucky Strummers Plucky Strummers and instruments. Plucky Strummers

media release: Join us for a free Senior Outreach Concert with the Plucky Strummers, made possible through a generous grant from the United Fund of Iowa County. Riding the wave of the ukulele, Marian Maciej-Hiner, Kathy Schmidt, and Lori Adrian share a playful mix of tunes from across the decades, including Tin Pan Alley, Americana, blues, classic pop, country, folk, bluegrass, and rock and roll. With warm harmonies, humor, and heart, this trio invites smiles, singing along, and an easy afternoon of live music.

Admission: Free for seniors and caregivers

Link: https://folklorevillage.org/senior-programs/

This program is part of Folklore Village’s Senior Outreach Program, made possible thanks to a generous grant from the United Fund of Iowa County.