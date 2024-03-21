Plug Your Community into Electric Vehicle Charging

media release: Electric vehicles (EVs) are a key piece of larger efforts to reduce regional transportation-related emissions. This session will cover both the broad goals of building out EV charging infrastructure in the Dane County region and the details of how to make it happen at the local level.

The Greater Madison MPO will share key findings from their newly released Dane County Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Plan, including siting priorities and equity considerations. We’ll then dive into the nuts and bolts of charger installation, including policy and planning tools for local communities to make the process as easy as possible.

Featuring Bill Holloway, Greater Madison MPO & Jason Valerius, CARPC

Who should attend

The primary audiences for this webinar are municipal staff, local officials and decision-makers, and business leaders, as well as developers, builders, landlords, and interested community members.

What we'll do

Outline the benefits of electric vehicles as a component of overall emissions reduction strategies.

Describe the different types of charging facilities and where they are needed within the regional EV infrastructure system.

Discuss ways to provide charging access to those who need it most, including renters and apartment residents.

Highlight ways for local governments to facilitate charger installation with effective policies, plans, and funding strategies.

About Us

The Greater Madison MPO and Capital Area Regional Planning Commission are partner agencies working together to align transportation, land use, and natural resource planning in the Madison region. The MPO leads the collaborative planning and funding of a sustainable, equitable transportation system for the Greater Madison region.