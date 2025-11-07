media release: Atlanta’s own rising star and Motown Signee Pluto continues her meteoric rise with the release of her brand-new single, “Party All Night.” The single is another high-octane song that finds the young star wasting no time and catching the vibes that come with partying until the sun comes up with lines such as “Shake that ass ho, pop them titties / Get your ass on the floor show them how to get litty” and “God damn, that shit’s alright / I’m having fun I’m trying to party all night.” Pluto has also released an official music video directed by Roosevelt Evans to accompany the track.

Alongside the track, Pluto officially announced her highly anticipated headlining tour and revealed details about her upcoming album, PLUTO WORLD, which is set to release September 26 with an official music video premiere the same day. The PLUTO WORLD Tour, produced by Live Nation, will make a stop at The Sylvee in Madison on Friday, November 7, 2025.

Tickets for Pluto’s headlining tour will be available beginning on Friday, August 29 at 12 pm ET at www.plutonotdabratt.com.

Pluto is fresh off the release of her debut album Both Ways in June, which was led by the Atlanta rapper’s breakout single “WHIM WHAMMIE.” The project was also propelled by the hit singles “Pull Yo Skirt Up” and “Excuse Me.” Pluto followed the success of that project with the deluxe edition, which arrived in July and featured the remix of “WHIM WHAMMIE” featuring SexyyRed, as well as four brand-new tracks.

With “Party All Night,” Pluto delivers another electrifying anthem, showcasing the energy and authenticity that have made her one of the most exciting new voices in music.