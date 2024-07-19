media release: Join former Obama aides Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, Dan Pfeiffer, and Tommy Vietor for IRL, no-bullshit conversations about this critical election year with journalists, politicians, and activists on the frontlines of the fight for democracy. Inspired by Jon, Jon & Tommy's book, Democracy or Else: How to Save America in 10 Easy Steps, the Pod Save America Democracy or Else Tour will break down the political news of the week that makes us laugh, cry, and Google the 14th Amendment again-to help figure out what matters and what each of us can do about it. And that includes you, Taylor Swift. That includes you.

There are no elevators in the theater.

Advance tickets can be purchased online or at The Sylvee box office. Once the doors have opened, if tickets are still available, they can be purchased at the Orpheum Theater.