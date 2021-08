media release:Sunday September 26 from 10 am to 6 pm

POEM HOMES OPEN HOUSE: Tour Spring Green's first net zero energy home. Learn how this solar-powered, super-insulated home works. Find out what makes it a prototype for environmentally friendly construction and how to build with non-toxic materials. See how spacious a small modern-style home can be, especially for those who want to “age-in-place” poemhomes.org