media release: Poetry and the Natural World is a special event with readings and a book signing by United States poet laureate Ada Limón. Held on the evening of Thursday, May 23, 2024 at the Overture Center for the Arts in Madison, Wisconsin, this event focuses on the connections between nature, the changing environment, and poetry. Through Ada’s work, the Academy will bring people together to explore these themes and the intersection of the letters and sciences.  Ada will be joined on stage for a Q&A moderated by Kim Blaeser, Academy Fellow and former Wisconsin Poet Laureate.

This event is a part of Bloom: A Season of Poetry, a series of events connecting and celebrating literary Wisconsin. 

