media release: Come join us on Wednesday, May 13 at 7 PM to explore the power of poetry in a guided workshop, led by Nate Marshall!

Join PBS Wisconsin and Art + Literature Laboratory for a Poetry As An Act of Resistance workshop led by award-winning poet, Nate Marshall! Taking inspiration from Henry David Thoreau, considered by many to be the “father” of non-violent resistance, this guided workshop will encourage attendees to explore the positive impact that poetry and self-expression can have on one’s personal activism efforts.

During the event, participants can also look forward to getting a look at Henry David Thoreau, a brand new PBS documentary that details the life and legacy of the visionary writer, scientist, and activist. This event is the last offering in the free PBS Wisconsin Thoreau Pop-Up series!

Due to limited space, registration for this event is required: