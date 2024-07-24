Poetry & Beer
Minocqua Brewing Company Tap Room 2927 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Poetry and Beer Nights with Host Richard Vargas
Last-ish Monday of the month at the Madison Tap Room, 2927 East Washington Ave. A guest poet will read poetry for 30 minutes each month, followed by an open mic for audience members to read their own works in 5 minute slots.
June 26: Matthew Guenette
Info
Minocqua Brewing Company Tap Room 2927 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Spoken Word