Poetry Circle at South Campus Features Lacy Roop: "poet, performer, ally, and artist"

Wednesday, October 10, 6-8 PM, Madison College - South Campus Atrium

With Poets from First Wave, Special Guests and an Open Mic Session:

Rob Dz + Eli Blakley + Otto Smith + Paradox the Poet + DLO + Bradley Thomas + More

Lacey's work also focuses on soaking up and sharing the hope and magic that exists all around us every day. She writes because it hurts not to, and greets life with a high-five, a pen, and a key that unlocks the bottom of the ocean (really, it does). She also gives the most incredible hugs. Ever.

As a slam poet, Lacey has previously placed 6th at the Women of the World Poetry Slam, been a two-time member of the renowned Austin Poetry Slam team, and ranked several times as a top-scoring poet at the Individual World Poetry Slam. Lacey has also opened for the Grammy Award winning band, The Wailers, performed her poetry with the Grammy Award winning and transformative musical group Conspirare, and been a featured performer at the sold-out Desert Rocks Musical Festival. Lacey was also featured on PBS's highly acclaimed show, Roadtrip Nation, which reaches 60 million households worldwide and works to empower individuals to explore who they are and discover pathways aligned with their passions. Lacey's work has been published by A Light, Ascent Aspirations Magazine, and The Sunday Poem. She is also the author of a full-length book of poetry, And Then Came The Flood,published by Timber Mouse.