RSVP for Poetry from the Anthropocene

media release: Poetry from the Anthropocene (in-person class)

Thursdays, November 4 and 11, 1–2:30 p.m.

Contemporary eco-poetry is shaped by ideas associated with our current geological epoch called the Anthropocene: the unprecedented influence that humans have on the non-human natural world. Join us to explore works by African American and Native American poets as well as science-based poetry. Instructor: Troy Hess. Fee $30. Two classes, November 4 and 11. Meet at the Visitor Center. This two-part class may be offered virtually if necessary.

Register by October 28