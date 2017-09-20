Poetry Meditation

Bring your yoga mat and experience the library as a restful retreat while you practice mindful listening to poetry focused on nature and gratitude. Breathe and let the stress of the day melt away to the resonant, mellifluous voice of our host, Melvin Hinton. Mr. Hinton produces and hosts Radio Literature on WORT-FM/HD Radio. He has directed theater, toured with a gospel music ensemble, appeared at the Overture Center, and taught Spanish, French, and English at multiple universities both domestically and abroad.