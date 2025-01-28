Poetry On Tap
Minocqua Brewing Company Tap Room 2927 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: On the 4th Tuesday of every month, Richard Vargas will bring in a guest poet to read their poetry, and will invite community poets to read a piece or two of their own work or share some of their all-time favorites (5 minute slots) throughout the 2 hour session.
Come for the poetry, stay for the beer. Or the other way around. It's a win-win!
Info
Spoken Word