Poetry On Tap

media release: Poet, essayist, and teacher Dana Maya is from the Mexican diaspora. Her writing, art collaborations, and teaching make up an interconnected project about margins and matrilineage, borders and belonging, and writing to be free.

She collaborates with visual artists, sound and graffiti artists, and other makers ; promotes ekphrastic writing through the project poema : pintura; pens poems-on-demand with the Spontaneous Writing Booth Collective/Caseta de Poesía Espontanea; and works with NatureCulture to unite poetry and land protection. She is currently at work on a collection of poems called Familiar Strangers and the mixed-genre memoir lineage/linaje.

On the 4th Tuesday of every month, Richard Vargas will bring in a guest poet to read their poetry, and will invite community poets to read a piece or two of their own work or share some of their all-time favorites (5 minute slots) throughout the 2 hour session.

For this event the theme for the open mic will be "scary poems." It's that time of the year, so share your original work or your favorite poems on the subject. Monsters, trick or treat gone wrong, the rancid smell of pumpkin spice in the air... have fun with it!

Come for the poetry, stay for the beer. Or the other way around. It's a win-win!