Poetry Open Mic

Garden Wall Bookshop and Art House 360 are teaming up to bring an Open Mic Poetry Night to Verona at the Art House 360 Community Room. Beer, wine, and snacks will be available for purchase.

There will be a few local poets on hand to contribute to the event. Robert "Rusty" Russell will be the emcee for the evening.

Gary J. Boelhower, PhD is a writer of poetry, fiction and nonfiction, teacher, workshop facilitator and speaker. His recent books include: A Common Thirst, Step Close In, Naming Rites: Poems, Choose Wisely: Practical Insights from Spiritual Traditions, Mountain 10: Climbing the Labyrinth Within (with Joe Miguez and Tricia Pearce), and Marrow, Muscle, Flight: Poems which won the Midwest Book Award. As Professor Emeritus at The College of St. Scholastica he continues to teach health humanities; healthcare ethics; living, dying and grieving; and leadership and wholeness. He has keynoted international and national conferences and leads workshops throughout the United States on wise decision making, the Mountain 10 process for listening to inner wisdom, professional ethics, creativity and writing, creating the respectful workplace, leading a life of meaning and purpose, and authentic leadership. To read more about Gary, go to https://garyboelhower.com/

Robert Russell is a recovering economist currently living in Madison. For over ten years he was co-producer of the “Radio Literature” program on WORT-FM and was coordinator for the CheapAtAnyPrice poetry series. Russell led the Madison National Poetry Slam teams from 1992 to 1994 and has taught poetry in high schools and colleges here and abroad. His short fiction and poetry have been published in various literary magazines and anthologies, and his chapbook, Witness, is available on Amazon. His poem, "Greyhound," took first place in the Wisconsin People & Ideas 2019 Poetry Contest. To learn more about Robert, go to https://www.wisconsinacademy.org/contributor/robert-russell