Poetry Out Loud State Finals

press release: Wisconsin's State Final Poetry Out Loud (POL) contest will be held at the Pyle Center, University of Wisconsin-Madison, on Saturday, March 9, at Noon. POL is a national high school poetry recitation contest. Champions from the State’s various districts will be competing for prize money and to attend the national Poetry Out Loud finals in Washington, DC, at the end of April.

The event is free and open to the public.