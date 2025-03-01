Poetry Out Loud State Finals

Madison Youth Arts 1055 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Poetry Out Loud (POL) is a recitation contest for high school students that provides a highly adaptable context in which students can experience poetry at a very intensive level. 

Saturday, March 1, 2025: STATE CONTEST -  Doors open at 10:00 AM, Contest begins at 10:30 AM - MYArts, 1055 East Mifflin Street, Madison; Starlight Theater 

Info

Kids & Family
Spoken Word
