Poetry Out Loud State Finals
Madison Youth Arts 1055 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Poetry Out Loud (POL) is a recitation contest for high school students that provides a highly adaptable context in which students can experience poetry at a very intensive level.
Saturday, March 1, 2025: STATE CONTEST - Doors open at 10:00 AM, Contest begins at 10:30 AM - MYArts, 1055 East Mifflin Street, Madison; Starlight Theater
Info
Madison Youth Arts 1055 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Kids & Family
Spoken Word