Poetry (Shi)

media release: South Korea | 2010 | DCP | 139 min. | Korean with English subtitles

Director: Lee Chang-Dong; Cast: Yun Jung-hee, Lee David, Kim Hira

Kind-hearted Mija (Yun Jung-hee) is raising her troubled teenage grandson Jong-wook while coping with the early stages of Alzheimer's and studying poetry at a local cultural center. Initially inspired by nature, Mija's journey takes a darker turn when Jong-wook becomes embroiled in a shocking scandal. Winner of two prizes at the 2010 Cannes Film Festival, Lee Chang-Dong’s most acclaimed effort presents an “extraordinary vision of human empathy” (The New York Times). Presented with the support of the Center for East Asian Studies at UW-Madison.