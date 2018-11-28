press release: In Good Company: An Exposition of Contemporary Veteran Art

In November 2018, veteran and civilian artists will merge together in Madison, Wisconsin to exhibit new works that reflect the profundity of the veteran experience. Aligned with an amplified voice examining the veteran identity, these artists discover themselves as political beings embodying a comprehensive and inclusive human experience. Multiple exhibition venues will host these artistic talents that range from two and three dimensional visual-art to theater/performance art, music and writing.

November 28, 2018, 5:30PM-7:30PM

Youth Poetry Workshop with GiGi Bella

Arts + Literature Laboratory

Find out more about the In Good Company: An Exposition of Emerging Veteran Artists at: www.igcexpo.com