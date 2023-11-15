Poetry Writing Workshop

media release: 6:30pm-8pm Wednesday Evenings in Nov: 15, 29, + Dec 6

Event Address: Online (via ZOOM)

LNU Poetry Writing Workshops led by founder, teaching artist and author T. S. Banks.

New Themes and Writing Prompts for each poetry writing night. Writers and Poets will leave every night with a few substantial writing drafts and pieces.

Writing Themes: Poems of Joy. Surviving Winter. Grief and Memorial Poems. QTDisabled Poets. Mad-Krip Poetics, Krip Ingenuity and Spirituality.

This space prioritizes LGBTQA2S, neuro-expansive, and disabled Black, Brown, and Indigenous writers.

Xenophobia, anti-Blackness, anti-fatness, saneism, ableism, and or anti-trans attitudes, opinions, comments, writing, or actions will not be tolerated.

All LNU Poetry Writing Sessions will be recorded and sent out to all participants and folx who registered but could not make it. These recordings will also be used for promo and content for LNU's Patreon.

Having your camera on IS NOT a requirement to participate. Should you read your writing or identify yourself in anyway and want those portions redacted: Please Let me know (T Banks) and I will happily remove scenes from recording before sending out to participants.

Verbal and written consent will be asked before we record each session. (If you do not feel comfortable being recorded. Please use the chat to Direct Message T for anonymity)

LNU September Poetry Writing Workshops Cost:

Workshops are FREE! Thanks to the support of CORE! But! Help LNU Sustain Programming and consider making a donation!

Suggested donation $10

Registration must be received in order to receive a link to workshop or to receive a recording.

Donations can be maid via Venmo, Cashapp, or PayPal.

Venmo: @LnuTheaterCo

Cashapp: $LnuTheaterCo

Paypal: Search us by email at LnuTheaterCo@gmail.com