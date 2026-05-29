media release: Pogie the Yogie, the Madison's homegrown kids' show the Wisconsin State Journal called "a rock star among Madison children" and Madison Magazine described as "a mindful Mr. Rogers" brings his live family show to Lisa Link Peace Park on Tuesday, June 2 at 6 p.m. Part of the Downtown Madison Moves series with Madison's Central Business Improvement District (BID), the free outdoor event features movement, music, and the kind of joyful, high-energy performance that has made Pogie a trusted name in Madison households for years. Come see one of Madison's most beloved family acts, live and outside on State Street. All ages welcome. Free admission. 452 State St. on Tuesday June 2nd 6 - 7pm. PogieTheYogie.com