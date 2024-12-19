media release: Poinsettias at the Disco: Thursday, December 19th, 8 PM–12 AM. Hosted by Spirited Women+, this annual event features dancing, raffle prizes, and all proceeds donated to GSAFE. Don’t miss your chance to support a great cause while enjoying the festive vibes!

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and Lucille is ready to bring the holiday magic to Downtown Madison with the return of its famed Miracle on King Street pop-up bar. Starting Monday, November 18, Lucille will transform into a dazzling winter wonderland. Decked out in over-the-top holiday décor, Lucille will offer an immersive and festive experience. Think twinkling lights, nostalgic garlands, and life-sized reindeer figurines. Combine that with a playful, kitschy vibe, and you have the ultimate holiday hangout that promises fun for everyone.