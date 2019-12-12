Poinsettias in Paradise

press release: Join us on December 12 as Spirited Women take over Lucille's Lounge to raise funds for The Rainbow Project! We are very excited to announce that we will be donating 100% of the proceeds made during this event to help provide restorative healing and hope for young children & their families in need within the local community.

Tiki-inspired cocktails with a holiday twist in the lounge (and throughout the restaurant), DJ Avalon in The House, snacks provided by Culinary Ladies Collective, door prizes, and professional photography to capture the holiday spirit!

$5 at the door or donate a canned good, coat, socks or a present for kids.

Come dance with us and be merry while giving back to the community in true holiday fashion!