Points of Departure: Inspirations from the Helen Louise Allen Textile Collection

press release: September 18–November 24, 2019, Ruth Davis Design Gallery

reception Thursday, September 19, 2019 | 5:00–7:00 PM, School of Human Ecology Central Foyer ("The Link")

Sixteen contemporary artists take inspiration from the Helen Louise Allen Textile Collection to create varied, original works in this group show. Employing different styles and media, artists from the Madison area and beyond were given special access for research and study within the Collection, and each produced an original piece exclusively for the show. The installation will feature the new artworks alongside their respective inspirational sources. Learn more at sohe.wisc.edu/departure.

Intersections and Points of Departure are part of a series of exhibitions celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Helen Louise Allen Textile Collection at the School of Human Ecology.