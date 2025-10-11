10 am-6 pm on 10/11 and 10 am-5 pm, 10/12. $5 admission (ages under 12 free with adult).

media release: The nationwide Cards & More Tour’s Poké Fest is making its exciting return, taking place on October 11 & 12 at the Madison Marriott West, 1313 John Q Hammons Drive, Middleton, WI.

This family-friendly expo brings together fans of Pokémon, Pokémon, Pokémon Funko, comics, Magic, sports cards, and much more. With $5 admission (kids under 12 get in free with a paid adult!), this event offers a dynamic weekend experience for collectors, traders, and pop culture fans of all ages.

Event highlights include:

More than 100 vendors featuring everything from vintage sports cards to rare anime collectibles

Live entertainment and music

Food trucks and local eats

Raffle giveaways and exclusive show deals

Giveaways every hour!

VIP Access!

A VIP Badge for $10 (includes both days) includes:

Early showroom access from 10 am-11 am on Saturday & Sunday exclusively for VIP badge holders

Entrance into the Saturday Trade Night Party exclusively for VIP badge holders & vendors from 6 pm-8 pm, which includes light appetizers

*** 8-inch Pokémon Plushie or equivalent premium gift TO THE FIRST VIP ATTENDEES THROUGH THE DOOR ON SATURDAY WHILE SUPPLIES LAST***

Kids 12 and under are free with a paid adult VIP Pass, but will not qualify for the free gift

Whether you're a serious collector or just exploring the world of trading cards for the first time, our event creates an inclusive, high-energy atmosphere perfect for the whole family.

“We’re thrilled to be back, where the collector community continues to grow with incredible energy,” said a spokesperson for the Poké Fest event, Brandon LaVorgna. “Our goal is to create a weekend where people can connect over their shared passions and discover something new.”

The Cards & More Tour is proudly sponsored by TradingCardsMarketplace.com, one of the nation’s leading platforms for buying and selling collectibles.