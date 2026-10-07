media release: Pokemon collectors, families, gamers, and longtime fans will gather in Madison this fall when PokeKon-Fest brings its touring all-Pokemon convention to Wisconsin. On Saturday, November 21, 2026, the DoubleTree by Hilton Madison East will host a full day of Pokemon collecting, trading, shopping, gaming, and fan community.

Running from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM, PokeKon-Fest brings together Pokemon vendors, artists, collectors, players, and fans of all ages. Attendees can search for trading cards and sealed TCG products, browse graded and vintage cards, discover artwork and handmade creations, and explore figures, plush, apparel, video games, accessories, and other Pokemon merchandise.

Event Highlights Include:

Pokemon Cards & Collectibles: Collectors can browse modern singles, sealed products, graded cards, vintage finds, and other Pokemon merchandise while meeting vendors and fellow collectors from across the region.

Meet Voice Actress Lee Quick: Special guest Lee Quick will be appearing at PokeKon-Fest Madison. Pokemon fans know Quick as the original English voice of Officer Jenny, a recurring character she voiced throughout the early seasons of the Pokemon animated series and in several Pokemon films.

Trading, Vendors & Artists: Fans are encouraged to bring their trade binders, connect with other collectors, and browse artwork, figures, plush, apparel, accessories, handmade merchandise, games, and other Pokemon-inspired items.

Family-Accessible Pricing: General admission is $20, with kids 11 and under admitted free, one child per paid adult. Additional children are $10 each. Tickets are available online or at the door, and parking at the venue is free.

“Pokemon has connected generations of collectors, gamers, families, and fans, and PokeKon-Fest gives them a place to enjoy that shared interest together,” says the promotional team at OurCons. “Madison attendees can spend the day hunting for new additions to their collections, trading with other fans, supporting artists and vendors, and meeting one of the original voices from the Pokemon animated series.”

For ticket purchases, vendor applications, guest information, and additional event details, visit the official event page at pokekon.com/Madison.