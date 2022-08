media release: Riders, cars, walkers…ALL ARE WELCOME!

Several bars in our area are participating in a poker run that benefits Sierra Delta. Sierra Delta is an organization that pairs service dogs with veterans!

This event is sponsored by Tito’s and Primal Cue BBQ (another vet owned business).

Stops are:

The Riley Tavern, Verona (registration begins here at 10:30 am)

Dog House, Mount Horeb

Red Mouse, Pine Bluff

Morgan’s, Cross Plains

R Bar, Cross Plains

Dotty’s Bar, Cross Plains

Montag’s Pub and Grill, Cross Plains

This is a rain or shine event!

https://facebook.com/events/s/ poker-run-for-sierra-delta/ 355877359910081/

