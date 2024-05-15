× Expand Fabian Fioto Pokey LaFarge in a flower bed. Pokey LaFarge

media release: Pokey LaFarge will return with Rhumba Country on May 10, 2024 via New West Records. The 10–song set was co-produced by Chris Seefried, Elliot Bergman, and LaFarge and was recorded in Los Angeles, CA & Chicago, IL. On Rhumba Country, he reveals his newly heightened devotion to making music that channels pure joy. He says, “There was a time when I glorified sadness because I lost sight of who I was, but now I understand that creating and expressing joy is my gift, and gifts are meant to be shared.” Reclaiming his voice, LaFarge has recorded his boldest album yet.

After criss-crossing the nation for the last half-decade looking for a home, LaFarge found himself in Mid-Coast Maine. Upon arriving, the Illinois-born singer/songwriter/actor pursued a major life change, working 12-hour days on a local farm—a turn of events that catalyzed an extraordinary burst of creativity and redefined his sense of purpose as an artist. As he immersed himself in the album’s creation, LaFarge began dreaming up a kaleidoscopic sound informed by his love of music from far-ranging eras and corners of the globe, including mambo, tropicalia, rocksteady, and mid-century American rock-and-roll. He pares his songs down to the essential throughout the album, ornamenting each track with subtle details and showcasing his distinct voice and ineffable charisma.

His boundless curiosity for music from other cultures was vital in shaping the album’s captivating sound. “Listening to a lot of music from around the world helped simplify my approach,” he notes, naming Brazilian singer/composer Jorge Ben among his key inspirations. “The more you listen to music from around the world, you realize everybody’s got their form of country music,” he says. “It goes back to why I named the album Rhumba Country in the first place: it’s poking fun at the futility of boxing everything into a few genres, ‘What is folk music? What is country or soul?’ I’ve always bucked at all those boundaries and found it much more exciting to create my own genre.”

Brooklyn Vegan premiered the video for the album’s first single, “Sister Andre.” LaFarge said, “Sister André is a love song for those who are lonely and looking and waiting to love and be loved. An encouragement to never give up the patient pursuit. It could come at any time! Encouragement, in this case, comes from Sister André, who inspired this song the day of her passing after 118 years of age.”

Pokey LaFarge also announced his initial North American and UK tour dates in support of Rhumba Country. Launching May 3 in Woodstock, NY at Levon Helm’s Studio, the trek features stops at Washington D.C.’s Kennedy Center, The Bluebird in Denver, CO, Los Angeles’ legendary The Troubadour, and more. See tour dates below, with many more to be announced.

In addition to his acclaimed music career, Pokey LaFarge is also an actor as well. He appeared in 2013's The Lone Ranger (starring Johnny Depp), The Devil All The Time (starring Tom Holland and produced by Randall Poster & Jake Gyllenhaal), and played Hank Snow in CMT's series Sun Records. He also stars in the forthcoming O'Dessa (currently in post-production and starring Sadie Sink of Stranger Things fame).

Rhumba Country is an invitation to come together to celebrate life and love. “The songs that naturally come to me are upbeat and make you wanna dance or at least bop your head—they’re all very colorful,” says LaFarge. “I used to think of my music in dark blue, but now I see it in technicolor.”

Pokey LaFarge’s Rhumba Country will be available across digital platforms, on compact disc, and standard black vinyl. Limited Gold vinyl and compact disc editions both autographed by Pokey LaFarge, will be available via Independent Retailers and are available for pre-order NOW via NEW WEST RECORDS.