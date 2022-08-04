Police Story 2

press release: Hong Kong | 1988 | DCP | 101 min. | Cantonese with English subtitles

Director: Jackie Chan; Cast: Jackie Chan, Maggie Cheung, Bill Tung

After the adventures of the original Police Story, the romance of danger-loving cop Ka-kui (Chan) and his ever-patient girlfriend May (Cheung) is put into serious jeopardy when May is kidnapped by a band of serial bombers. Attempting to outdo the outrageous stunts and action sequences of the first installment, Chan delivers, especially with a climactic brawl in an abandoned factory.

All summer screenings take place at 4070 Vilas Hall, 821 University Avenue. Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start times. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.