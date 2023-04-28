media release: Hong Kong | 1992 | DCP | 96 min. | Cantonese with English subtitles (original title: Ging chaat goo si III: Chiu kup ging chaat)

Director: Stanley Tong

Cast: Jackie Chan, Michele Yeoh, Maggie Cheung

The third chapter in the internationally popular action saga finds Jackie Chan’s HK Inspector teamed up with Yeoh’s cop from mainland China in order to bust up a drug smuggling ring. Quentin Tarantino said Supercop has “the greatest stunts ever filmed in any movie ever" and we are pretty sure he was thinking about Yeoh’s driving a motorcycle onto a moving train and Chan’s jumping from the sixth story of a building onto the rope ladder of a helicopter! A new DCP of the original international version, running eight minutes longer than the 1996 U.S. release version, will be shown.

2X: JOHN CARPENTER, BILLY WILDER, MICHAEL MANN, JACKIE CHAN

Our first 2023 calendar offers double doses (presented over two consecutive weeks) of four very different and highly idiosyncratic auteurs. The first two features of celebrated genre director John Carpenter provide a glimpse into Carpenter’s developing style (Dark Star) and a fully-realized embodiment of that style (Assault on Precinct 13). Six-time Academy Award winner Billy Wilder is represented by two wonderful but lesser-known comedies: one from his first decade of filmmaking (A Foreign Affair) and one from his last (Avanti!). Thief and Heat are two highly stylized and critically acclaimed crime films of Chicago-born Michael Mann, and both will be shown on 35mm prints! The amazing martial arts acrobatics of the legendary actor-producer Jackie Chan will be on full display when we screen one entry from each of the popular film series that definitively established his big screen persona: Drunken Master II and Police Story III: Supercop.