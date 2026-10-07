Policy on the Plate: How Wisconsin Shaped Sustainable Global Fisheries

media release: Join us for a panel discussion with Sea Change author James Workman, a commercial fisherman and a fish farmer. Hear the powerful story of how unlikely partnerships between fishermen, scientists, and policymakers in Wisconsin revolutionized fisheries management across the world. The panelists will also consider the future of food-fish production in Wisconsin.

Alongside the conversation, guests can enjoy a seafood tasting that highlights Wisconsin's sustainable food-fish production. This event is hosted by the University of Wisconsin Sea Grant Program.

Wisconsin State Capitol, North Hearing Room

2 E. Main Street, Madison, Wisconsin

Free and open to the public.