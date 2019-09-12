Political Cycles in Media Harassment

press release: Nikita Zakharov, Wisconsin Russia Project

In this lecture, Dr. Nikita Zakharov explores the political economy of media harassment in Russia by using a unique monthly dataset on the incidents of harassment of the media in Russian cities between 2004 and 2017 to establish political cycles driven by local elections. This research analyzed frequency of harassment incidents during the two months before a local election – a period that coincides with the official period of the electoral campaign. The lecture will also discuss how the effect differs with respect to the level of local election.

CREECA's weekly lecture series takes place in Room 206 of Ingraham Hall.