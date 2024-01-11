Political Dynamics of the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

media release: This is a free, in-person event hosted on January 11, 2024 at 6:30 PM by the Waunakee Public Library. No registration is necessary to attend.

This talk will explore the ups and downs of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict over time, the current strategies of the participants, and where it is likely to go from here.

Waunakee Library 201 N. Madison St., Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597
Lectures & Seminars, Politics & Activism
