The Political Economy of Medicaid

from the Activist Calendar:  S at. March 1, 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm Saturday School of Struggle: The Political Economy of Medicaid! First part of a two part virtual series, hosted by the Wisconsin Poor People’s Campaign. What is the history of Medicaid? What is a Medicaid Managed Care Organization (MCO)? Why is Medicaid called different things in different parts of your state? With the ongoing and deepening attacks on Medicaid, the Nonviolent Medicaid Army is in the second phase of our Medicaid cut-offs Organizing Drive. To register visit: https://bit.ly/March2025SSoS

Politics & Activism
