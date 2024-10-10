Political Palette

media release: This event explores political engagement and activism through art. Join us to learn about various forms of political involvement, and create a vision board or collage to express your voice. This is an educational, non partisan event. Refreshments and prizes will be provided!

Latine Heritage Month: Illuminating Our Voices

September 15-October 15, 2024

This year’s theme, Illuminating Our Voices, showcases how Latine people share their passions and cultures through the arts. Ranging from dance to music, the visual arts to comedy, these forms of expression have bold and vibrant histories within Latine communities. Illuminating Our Voices amplifies the diversity within Latine cultures and allows individuals to share their stories in connection with the community. Join us this month as we uplift Latine voices with joy, power and pride. Find this year's events at https://students.wisc.edu/latine/.