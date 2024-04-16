media release: The WUD Society & Politics Committee will be hosting a debate between the College Democrats of UW–Madison and the College Republicans of UW–Madison, in collaboration with the Political Science Student Association and The Forum. The two groups will face off in a moderated podium-style debate discussing current political topics such as healthcare, voting rights, climate change and more. This event is free and there is no registration required.

More information is available at https://union.wisc.edu/events- and-activities/event-calendar/ event/political-student-org- debate/.