Politics on Tap
to
Minocqua Brewing Company Tap Room 2927 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Join us this week for Politics on Tap, featuring a live remote broadcast by our friend Patti Vasquez from Chicago’s WCPT Radio!
This week’s theme is "Christmas Songs with a Progressive Twist", exploring the deeper meanings behind holiday classics. Stay tuned for a special guest announcement!
Don't miss the conversation, the music, and the cheer.
Info
Politics & Activism
Holidays, Spoken Word