press release: Join the ACS Madison Lawyer Chapter for a discussion with Hon. Donald B. Verrilli, Jr., the former Solicitor General of the United States, on politics and the rule of law.

Featuring: Hon. Donald B. Verrilli, Jr., Partner, Munger, Tolles Olson LLP; former Solicitor General of the United States; Member, ACS National Board of Directors

This discussion is free and open to the public.