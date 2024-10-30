media release: CIAS is marking 35 years this fall!

Dr. Danielle Resnick will give an address on the Politics of Food Systems Transformation at the Wisconsin Historical Society auditorium at 7pm. She is a Senior Research Fellow at the International Food Policy Research Institute and a Non-Resident Fellow at the Brookings Institution. Her key research areas include the political economy of agricultural policy and food systems, decentralization, urban governance, informality, and democratization.

Her remarks will be followed by responses from our community. Rick Adamski, who presided over the Citizens Advisory Council for many years will lead the response. As you may have heard, Rick's family was honored at the Organic Farming Conference this year.

Sarah Lloyd will also respond to Resnick's remarks. Many of you have worked closely with Sarah in her supply chain development work at the Wisconsin Food Hub Coop and Grassland 2.0. I've also invited restauranteur Francesca Hong to respond.

Resnick edited a book on the topic last year that is free to download: https://library.oapen.org handle/20.500.12657/85666

She also co-authored a report on urban agriculture released in July that includes recommendations on how to improve the urban-rural interface at:https://www.fao.org/cfs/ cfs-hlpe/publications/hlpe-19

The event is free and open to the public.