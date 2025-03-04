Politics on Tap

media release: Join former Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes and Minocqua Brewing Company owner Kirk Bangstad for an intimate discussion on organizing effective resistance movements and exploring avenues for community involvement.

Mandela Barnes, Wisconsin's first African American Lieutenant Governor, has a rich history in community organizing and political leadership, focusing on economic justice, racial equity, and sustainability. Kirk Bangstad, known for his progressive activism and ownership of Minocqua Brewing Company, has utilized his platform to champion liberal causes in Wisconsin.

Together, they will share insights on strategic planning for resistance efforts and provide guidance on how individuals can engage and volunteer to make a meaningful impact in their communities.