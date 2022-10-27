media release: It's Oktoberfest season in Wisconsin and Opportunity Wisconsin and For Our Future WI are celebrating with the latest stop on our statewide trivia tour. Brush up on current events, Wisconsin politics and some local history - Opportunity Wisconsin and For Our Future Wisconsin are serving up Politics & Pints in Madison!

The first 50 people in the door will receive a free beverage token.

Trivia teams will be limited to 6 people and play for gift cards to a local small business. Prizes valued at:

$200 - 1st place

$150 - 2nd place

$100 - 3rd place

https://www.facebook.com/events/618775443279078/