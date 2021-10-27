Politics & Policy

press release: The La Follette School is thrilled to host David Brooks of The New York Times on Wednesday, October 27. Brooks will speak at 7 p.m. CDT in Shannon Hall of the Memorial Union, 800 Langdon St.

A best-selling author, Brooks has been an op-ed columnist for The New York Times since September 2003. He also is an analyst on PBS NewsHour, NPR's All Things Considered, and NBC's Meet the Press. His fifth book, The Second Mountain: The Quest for a Moral Life, was published in April 2019.

In 2018, he joined the Aspen Institute to spearhead the Weave project, aimed at bridging the differences that divide Americans and seeking out a compelling common ground. He also teaches at Yale University and is a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.

Brooks received a bachelor's degree in history from the University of Chicago, where he serves on the Board of Trustees. He also is on the Board of Advisors for the University of Chicago Institute of Politics.

Brooks' visit is made possible by the La Follette School's Kohl Initiative, which was launched in May 2019 with a $10 million gift from former US Sen. Herb Kohl.

Brooks also is serving as UW-Madison's Fall 2021 Public Affairs Journalist in Residence, a joint effort of University Communications, the School of Journalism and Mass Communication, and the La Follette School, with support from the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association.