Polka Fest

press release: Polkafest pays tribute to the late Roger Bright, local musician and bandleader who was well loved in the polka world. The event includes a variety of polka music, from regional polka to Bavarian style.

Taking place on June 9: Attention foodies and anyone else with a love for some of the greatest flavors known to man! Beer, Bacon & Cheese Fest is back by popular demand. One wristband entitles you to an afternoon of sampling some of the region’s most unforgettable flavors — craft beer, specialty meat and artisan cheese — while you wander the charming streets of historic New Glarus.