Polka Press Open Studio

media release: Polka Press Members Exhibition and Open Studio Friday, March 18 @ 7-9pm

Location: Polka Press, 2132 Fordem Ave, Madison, WI

Please join us at Polka Press for a Member Exhibition and Open Studio. Polka is Madison’s Community Printworks—a place where novice and experienced printmakers enjoy affordable access to letterpress, screenprint, non-acid etching, relief, monoprint, and Risograph equipment. Live printing, collaborative art-making, and refreshments will complement work by members Sarah O’Farrell [MFA '17], Sarah Morton, James McKiernan [BS-Art '75], Benjamin Pollock, Sam Johnson, Christina Theobald and Bernie Witzak.