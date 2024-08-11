Polka! Print! Party!

Join Polka!Press for our Open House & Fundraiser on International Polka Day!!! Screenprint your own Dottie the Chicken t-shirt (bring your own light colored t-shirt) Dottie is our Polka!Press mascot and spokes-chicken! Enjoy a letterpress demo, see the space, meet Polka members, munch on snacks, while listening to, you guessed it, Polka music!

Sunday August 11, 1-4pm, Polka! Press Print Collective, 2132 Fordem Ave, L1 - basement, Madison WI 53704

(behind Banzo!)

Support your local printmaking collective where local independent artists print including @lesleyannenumbers @bernieandzuzu @hijinx.mixed @washboardpress @katheryn.horne_artist @mmmurmelart @sarahinmadison @sfergs93, Sarah O'Farrell, Jim McKiernan, Laura Myntti, Lindsey Rothering and Aidan Higgins.

