Pollinator Palooza

media release: What’s all the buzz around pollinators for anyway? Join us on Aug. 23, and we’ll tell you!

Follow a MacKenzie naturalist on a hike through the incredible prairies that inhabit the park. During this hike, we will engage in understanding prairie ecosystems, and the creatures that call them home. We hope to see you there!

Please dress for the weather with sunscreen, hats, sunglasses, bug spray, etc.

Upon arrival, please park in the Lodge parking lot. The naturalist will meet you there. The hike will be around 1 mile, unshaded, with minimal incline.