RSVP for Pollinator Plants Walk

Google Calendar - RSVP for Pollinator Plants Walk - 2019-06-14 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - RSVP for Pollinator Plants Walk - 2019-06-14 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - RSVP for Pollinator Plants Walk - 2019-06-14 00:00:00 iCalendar - RSVP for Pollinator Plants Walk - 2019-06-14 00:00:00

Buy Tickets

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Pollinators need healthy habitats to thrive, including a diversity of flowering plants and nesting or egg-laying sites. Learn about some of the plants you could grow to help support local pollinators. Instructor: Phillip Stutz, Olbrich Botanical Gardens

Time: 1-2:30pm, Friday, June 21

Registration Deadline: Friday, June 14

Price: $17/$13 for Olbrich member

Info

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714 View Map
Environment, Home & Garden
608-246-4550
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - RSVP for Pollinator Plants Walk - 2019-06-14 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - RSVP for Pollinator Plants Walk - 2019-06-14 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - RSVP for Pollinator Plants Walk - 2019-06-14 00:00:00 iCalendar - RSVP for Pollinator Plants Walk - 2019-06-14 00:00:00