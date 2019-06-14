RSVP for Pollinator Plants Walk

press release: Pollinators need healthy habitats to thrive, including a diversity of flowering plants and nesting or egg-laying sites. Learn about some of the plants you could grow to help support local pollinators. Instructor: Phillip Stutz, Olbrich Botanical Gardens

Time: 1-2:30pm, Friday, June 21

Registration Deadline: Friday, June 14

Price: $17/$13 for Olbrich member