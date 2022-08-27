Pollinators, Cedarwell, Good Morning Midnight, Educational Davis

× Expand courtesy Pollinators The three members of Pollinators in the produce aisle. Pollinators

media release: No Cover; 21+

Pollinators - pollinators.bandcamp.com

Indie rock drawing on influences like The Lemonheads, Weezer, Elliott Smith. After forming this band in Madison in 2015, Tom Teslik is still leading his power trio based out of Moline, Illinois. Catch them playing songs off their new 2nd full length, Good Ear. They can’t wait to play their original stomping grounds

Cedarwell- cedarwell.bandcamp. com

On their new album, recorded slowly from 2016-2020, the group explored a range of songs “that span great emotional, geographic, and narrative distance—…from the excitement of new love/fatherhood and from the devastating confusion of separation.” Don’t miss the breathtaking voice of Erik Neave and great music by this Sheboygan group.

Good Morning Midnight - xxgoodmorningmidnight. bandcamp.com

Iowa City’s own GMM combine earnest reflective songwriting with the guitar work and dynamics you’d expect from your favorite post-rock or classic emo bands. Don’t miss Charlie and the band playing some raw and captivating rock songs for you. Check out their latest album, Songs of Violence.

Educational Davis - educationaldavis.bandcamp. com

Madison’s Educational Davis has been an out-there, weirdo musician with a lot of wacky visions and great dedication to performing. (ED and Tom actually met while both attending UW-Madison’s School of EDucation.) Over the years, ED’s wild antics came through with bands like The No and Maybe Game and Baristacide. Who knows exactly what we’re in store for this night. (ED sez: clusterfucks of synthesizers, cheesy hooks)

https://www.facebook.com/ events/1175025286688365