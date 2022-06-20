RSVP for Ponds, Prairies and Birds: Finding Mary Oliver

media release: Friday, June 24

10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Class: Ponds, Pines, and Birds—Finding Mary Oliver. Mary Oliver has given us hundreds of poems featuring ponds, pines, and birds, all of which we can find at the Arboretum. We’ll read Mary Oliver poetry as inspiration and find our own topics to write about from the trail. Instructor: Troy Hess, volunteer team leader. Outdoor class, come dressed for weather. Class takes place rain or shine, except in unsafe weather. Make-up date: July 1. Fee: $20. Register by June 20. Meet at the Visitor Center.

[link for web calendars: https://arboretum.wisc.edu/ learn/adult-education/classes/ ]