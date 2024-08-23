$15

media release: Ponyfolk was founded in 2014 by Clifton Nesseth and Paul Sauey. Rooting their sound in a mutual appreciation of folk, rock, and orchestral music, the pair’s multi-instrumentalist abilities and vocal harmonies have carved them out a reputation of creating maximalist soundscapes that are defined by droning layers of guitars, strings, and synth textures – undergirding emotionally evocative lyrical imagery. Recently, they have been working to build musical bridges at the intersection of old time Nordic music, Americana, and modern indie folk performing in a variety of styles and ensemble configurations. They are often joined by Aaron Hayes (drums), Alex Nelson (keyboards), and Mikey Marget (cello).