River Arts on Water, Prairie du Sac 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin 53578

$15

media release: Ponyfolk was founded in 2014 by Clifton Nesseth and Paul Sauey. Rooting their sound in a mutual appreciation of folk, rock, and orchestral music, the pair’s multi-instrumentalist abilities and vocal harmonies have carved them out a reputation of creating maximalist soundscapes that are defined by droning layers of guitars, strings, and synth textures – undergirding emotionally evocative lyrical imagery. Recently, they have been working to build musical bridges at the intersection of old time Nordic music, Americana, and modern indie folk performing in a variety of styles and ensemble configurations. They are often joined by Aaron Hayes (drums), Alex Nelson (keyboards), and Mikey Marget (cello).

